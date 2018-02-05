Galway homeowners could be overpaying on insurance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway homeowners could be overpaying on their home insurance by up to 500 euro.

That’s according to a new study from Insure My House dot ie, which shows variations of several hundred euro between quotes from brokers and banks.

Many home owners see banks as the first port of call when seeking home insurance, but according to the new study, this could be hurting their pockets.

A new price comparison survey from Insure My House dot ie, has shown 3 sample cases of Galway properties, where quotes from major banks and insurance brokers vary by hundreds of euro.

For example, a claim free 3 bed terraced house in Ballybane worth 215 thousand euro was quoted between 247 euro and 741 euro for the same policy.

Similar variations were seen in sample cases of homes in Monivea and Knocknacarra.

Deirdre McCarthy of Insure my House dot ie says that since providing home insurance is not a primary function of banks, they won’t necessarily find the best deal for customers.