Alan Murphy

Galway homeless figure reaches all-time high

By GBFM News
March 1, 2018

Time posted: 3:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s homeless figure has reached an all-time high.

229 people were recorded as being homeless across the city and county during the last week of January – and increase of over 20% on the same period last year.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that there are currently over 9,000 homeless people in Ireland.

Almost 4,000 are Dublin-based, with the majority of affected people aged between 25 and 44.

City Councillor Mairead Farrell says Minister Murphy needs to accept that what the government is doing is not working.

