Galway Hockey Club Hosts “Hockey In Pink” Tomorrow Morning In Dangan

Galway Hockey Club are hosting the first ‘Hockey in Pink’ initiative to help raise much needed funds for Breast Cancer Research tomorrow morning in Dangan starting at 10.30am. The event will be launched by Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Niall McNelis and promises to be a fun filled morning with lots of Hockey and pink being the prominent colour.

Dermot Nolan is the President of Galway Hockey Club and he spoke to John Mulligan

All are welcome to attend but Galway Hockey Club do ask they a make donation, of their choosing, to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute on the day

To find out more about ‘Hockey in Pink’, please contact Dermot Nolan, President Galway Hockey Club on 087 2891349.