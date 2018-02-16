Galway health service and transport infrastructure to benefit from government’s 2040 plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is this afternoon making a range of significant announcements for Galway under it’s 115 billion euro plan for future development in Ireland.

They include funding for a new elective hospital, new emergency department at UHG; funding for the Galway City Outer Bypass and for the N59 Moycullen bypass.

A special briefing is being held in Sligo this afternoon to outline the Government’s ‘Ireland 2040’ framework.

It sets out how Ireland should be developed over the next 20 years and how capital funding will be invested to cater for an expected population increase of one million.

One of the biggest announcements this afternoon is that Galway is to get a new elective hospital based at Merlin Park.

Also being unveiled is funding for a long-awaited new Emergency Department and Oncology Centre at University Hospital Galway as well as a new ambulance base at Merlin Park.

Galway City Centre will also benefit from a new 2 billion euro urban regeneration fund – as well as a €15 million investment to support it’s status as European City of Culture 2020.

Funding will also be outlined for the long-awaited Galway City Outer Bypass, as well as the Moycullen N59 Bypass.

Galway will also be part of a €200 million euro BusConnect Programme, which aims to deliver high-performing cross-city bus routes and park and ride services.

Other annoucements concerning Galway will include considerable investment at Rossaveal Harbour and Inis Oirr Pier.

Galway’s towns and villages are also to benefit from a €1 billion rural regeneration and development fund.

Another strong feature of the plan is the completion of the Atlantic Corridor – which will link Letterkenny to Waterford via motorway and incorporate Galway, Sligo, Limerick and Cork.

The briefing is ongoing, and we’ll have more on the latest announcements for Galway on FYI Galway from 5.