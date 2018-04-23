15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Galway headquartered Smyths Toys to buy out European division of Toys R Us

By GBFM News
April 23, 2018

Time posted: 9:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Smyths Toys, which is headquartered in the city, is to pay up to 79 million euro for the central European division of Toys R Us.

The deal has been agreed as part of the US liquidation of the Toys R Us group.

Toys R Us has 90 outlets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

According to the Irish Times, the deal is expected to lead to a major expansion of the Smyths brand across the continent.

When the deal is complete, Smyths will have up to 200 outlets which includes 28 in Ireland.

The firm is owned by a Mayo family and has its city base at Galway Retail Park on the Headford Road.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
