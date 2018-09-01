Galway has one of biggest drops in house sales nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has experienced one of the biggest drops in house sales nationwide over the past six months.

That’s according to figures from the CSO – as it’s feared that property is fast becoming beyond the reach of ordinary families.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show a 5 percent drop in house sales nationwide during the first six months of this year.

Galway was significantly above the national average at almost 10 percent – the second highest figure in the country, behind Cork at 12.5 percent.

According to the Irish Independent, while sales of new homes were up by over 15 percent, there was an almost 9 percent drop in the sale of second hand units.

It suggests that buyers are struggling to secure mortgage approval, owners are refusing to sell properties at prices the market can afford, and delays are reported with conveyancing homes.

In Dublin, there was a slight increase in sales of just over 1 percent – which is believed to be largely due to the number of new homes coming on stream.

Meanwhile, a report from property website Daft.ie earlier this month revealed that rental prices in Galway have risen sharply since last year.

In the year to date, rents in the city have risen by 16 percent – while those in the county have climbed by 10 percent during the same period.