FYI - News for Galway

Galway Handballers Makes Irish Wall Ball Finals

By Sport GBFM
May 8, 2018

Time posted: 2:30 pm

The Irish National Wall Ball Competition was held in Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar this weekend. Galway were well represented in the three day event with many reaching semi-final and final stages.

Eimhin Ó Diollúin from Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Micheál Breathnach, Indreabhán won the ‘Boys 17 and Under Title’ defeating another young Galway player, Jason O’Toole, Inis Mór at the final hurdle.

Three other members of Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Micheál Breathnach reached the Final stages finishing as runner up – Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta , girls 15 & under, Aine Ní Dhroighneáin Ladies Challenger and Mike Dillon, Mens C.

 

