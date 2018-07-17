15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Greyhound Stadium To Host “Bubbles And Brunch” On Galway Plate Day

By Sport GBFM
July 17, 2018

Time posted: 12:39 pm

Galway Greyhound Stadium will be hosting a very special day’s racing on Wednesday the 1st of August giving fans an opportunity to watch quality Greyhound Racing including an Boylesports Irish Derby Trial before they head to Ballybrit for the Galway Plate.

The “Bubbles And Brunch” Initiative sees racing at Galway begin at 11.45am with gates opening at 11am. Part of the day will include Top Tipsters George McDonagh, Leon Blanche and Robbie Power run the rule over the days racing while racegoers enjoy brunch at the College Road venue.

Galway Greyhound Racing Manager Ollie Hester and Business Development Executive Laura Connolly came into studio and joined the guys as they looked forward to this incredible morning’s entertainment at Galway Greyhound Stadium.

Race Week Bubbles & Brunch

Only €19.50 per person

  • Includes your Admission & Race Programme
  • Reserved Seating in the Grandstand Restaurant with Panoramic Views of the racing action
  • A delicious 3 Choice Brunch Menu served with Chilled Mimosa’s (2 per person)
  • Tote Betting & Bar Service direct to your table

BOOK BUBBLES & BRUNCH IN GALWAY NOW

View the Galway Race Week Brunch Menu

 

 

