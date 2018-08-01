Galway Golfers Named in Irish Squads For Reid Trophy and Scottish U14

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named their squads for the Reid Trophy (English U14 Championship) and the Scottish U14 Championship.

Six players have been selected for the Reid Trophy at Reading GC from 7-9 August: Morgan O’Sullivan (Ballyneety), Adam Challoner (Galway Bay), Zak Collins (Douglas), Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Daniel Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown) and Iestyn Winn (Ballyneety).

For the Scottish U14 Championship at Turnhouse from 13-14 August, four players have been named in the GUI squad: Sean McLoughlin (Co Sligo), Alex King (Faithlegg), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay) and Matthew Giles (Greenore). Played over 36 holes, there is no cut.

The Reid Trophy attracts a top quality field of English and international players whose playing handicap is 7.4 or better. The 54-hole stroke play championship is played over three days. The full field plays 18 holes on each of the first two days. After 36 holes, the leading 70 competitors and ties qualify to play the final 18 holes on the third day.

GUI Squad – Reid Trophy (Reading, 7-9 August): Morgan O’Sullivan (Ballyneety), Adam Challoner (Galway Bay), Zak Collins (Douglas), Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Daniel Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown), Iestyn Winn (Ballyneety). Team Managers: Peter English (Limerick), Peter Waddell (Knock).

GUI Squad – Scottish U14 Championship (Turnhouse, 13-14 August): Sean McLoughlin (Co Sligo), Alex King (Faithlegg), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay), Matthew Giles (Greenore). Team Manager: Kevin Murray (Tramore).