Galway golfer wins Irish Students Championship

By Sport GBFM
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 4:28 pm

It’s been another brilliant week for Galway’s Ronan Mullarney who has won the 54 hole Irish Students Amateur Open Championship at Tralee Golf Club today by a single shot. Only last week, the 22 year old Maynooth University student won the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament on the Old Course in St Andrews and followed up his great form with rounds of 76, 66 and 71 to claim the Irish students title.

Irish Students Amateur Open Championship at Tralee Golf Club (10-12 April)

Men’s Final Standings

213       R Mullarney (Maynooth University), 76, 66, 71

214       J McDonnell (Maynooth University), 73, 70, 71

215       H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 72, 71, 72

217       A Fahy (Maynooth University), 72, 70, 75; S McCaw (University of Stirling), 70, 74, 73

218       H Duggan (Kilkenny), 75, 70, 73

219       J Madden (Royal Portrush), 72, 71, 76

220       G Ward (Cork IT), 73, 75, 72; D Brady (Maynooth University), 72, 75, 73; M Kennelly (NUI Galway), 72, 72, 76

221       J Hickey (Cork IT), 71, 76, 74

222       J McVicker (Ulster University), 71, 72, 79

223       R Browne (University College Dublin), 77, 73, 73; D Flynn (Maynooth University), 73, 73, 77; A Lennie (Clandeboye), 72, 74, 77; P Tobin (University College Cork), 72, 73, 78

224       W Small (Tandragee), 75, 76, 73; T Ford (Maynooth University), 73, 72, 79

225       A McDaid (Dublin Business School), 78, 75, 72; R Nelson (University of Stirling), 73, 77, 75

226       R Dutton (Ulster University), 79, 68, 79; C Butler (Maynooth University), 78, 75, 73; H Gillivan (Maynooth University), 74, 75, 77

227       M Healy (University College Cork), 79, 71, 77; D Kelly (Maynooth University), 78, 72, 77; C Woodroofe (Maynooth University), 75, 76, 76; A Ryan (Maynooth University), 75, 75, 77

228       D McAleenon (Edenmore), 77, 75, 76

229       S McDermott (NUI Galway), 77, 74, 78; M Shiel (NUI Galway), 77, 74, 78; A McQuillan (Ulster University), 77, 74, 78; R McCullough (Ulster University), 76, 72, 81; G O’Mahony (University College Cork), 74, 79, 76

230       B O’Connell (University College Cork), 74, 78, 78

231       S Greenberg (Ulster University), 79, 72, 80; M Burke (NUI Galway), 78, 74, 79; E O’Brien (Maynooth University), 77, 76, 78

232       J Quinn (Dublin City University), 79, 73, 80; M Fitzsimons (University of Stirling), 75, 75, 82

234       J McCarthy (University College Dublin), 79, 71, 84; W Beatty (Greenacres), 76, 76, 82

RTD     K O’Meara (University College Dublin), 76, 75

