15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway girls represent Ireland at Beach Volleyball

By Sport GBFM
August 3, 2018

Time posted: 9:48 am

Galway girls Regina Ni hAilpin and Olivia Molloy are in Liechtenstein this week as part of the Irish team competing in the Small Countries Division (SCD) Beach Volleyball finals which continue until Sunday. Regina and Olivia are both from Kilnadeema Leitrim and have played volleyball together since starting secondary school in St Brigids Loughrea in 2004. Olivia, a medical device engineer, has captained the senior Irish women’s team since 2015, while Regina is a physiotherapist based in Dublin. Both girls regularly play against each other as well in the Irish Women’s Volleyball Premier League as Olivia plays with Galway V.C and Regina with UCD.

Since making the transition to Beach Volleyball 3 years ago, Regina and Olivia (below) have attended camps and tournaments in Perth, Portrush, Liechtenstein and for the first time as an international pairing in Cyprus.

print
Sport
Death Notices Friday 3rd August, 2018
August 3, 2018
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Finals Previews
August 2, 2018
Match Preview – Drogheda United vs Galway United
August 2, 2018
Dayna Finn and Bronagh Power-Cassidy announced as Ireland Under 18 women’s co-captains ahead of historic debut at Division A European Championships

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 3, 2018
Gardai issue appeal for witnesses following fatal Monivea Road crash
August 3, 2018
Man in serious condition at UHG following Tuam Road crash

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline