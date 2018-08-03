Galway girls represent Ireland at Beach Volleyball

Galway girls Regina Ni hAilpin and Olivia Molloy are in Liechtenstein this week as part of the Irish team competing in the Small Countries Division (SCD) Beach Volleyball finals which continue until Sunday. Regina and Olivia are both from Kilnadeema Leitrim and have played volleyball together since starting secondary school in St Brigids Loughrea in 2004. Olivia, a medical device engineer, has captained the senior Irish women’s team since 2015, while Regina is a physiotherapist based in Dublin. Both girls regularly play against each other as well in the Irish Women’s Volleyball Premier League as Olivia plays with Galway V.C and Regina with UCD.

Since making the transition to Beach Volleyball 3 years ago, Regina and Olivia (below) have attended camps and tournaments in Perth, Portrush, Liechtenstein and for the first time as an international pairing in Cyprus.