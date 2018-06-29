Galway Girl Wins vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe Racecourse

Colleen Brady, an Accounts Assistant from Mincloon in county Galway was the clear winner at the vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Ladies Day at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Tuesday, June 26. Colleen collected the top prize of €1,500 cash and each of the nine runners-up received a goody bag to the value of €130.

Colleen wore a white off the shoulder trouser suit from Asos, her headpiece was by Galway-based milliner Edel Ramberg. Colleen’s shoes were from Zara and her handbag was from Glitzy Blitz.

Colleen Brady said: “I love fashion and taking part in ladies days so it’s amazing to win here tonight. It’s my fourth time to come to vaughanshoes.ie Ballinrobe Best Dressed Lady race day and the weather and atmosphere is always brilliant. I was not expecting to be picked, I actually thought it was someone else, so I got such a shock when Marietta Doran called out my name. I am absolutely delighted.”

Ailish Vaughan of Vaughan Shoes said: “Sponsoring ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse is the perfect fit for us. Once again, we were overwhelmed with the turnout – it was brilliant to see all the ladies who made such an effort to dress-up and come to Ballinrobe this evening. Congratulations to Colleen and all the finalists – they looked fantastic.”

Judge, Marietta Doran, TV Fashion Stylist and Event MC, remarked: the vaughanshoes.ie ladies day at Ballinrobe goes from strength to strength each year. I’d like to applaud Colleen, the finalist and all the ladies – the style was outstanding again this year. I hope everyone enjoyed their evening as much as I did.”

John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager said: “The vaughanshoes.ie Ladies Day is one of our most popular race meetings of our season. We thank them for their continued sponsorship – it’s a great partnership for Ballinrobe. We were overwhelmed by the turnout, I hope everyone had a great night.”

Marietta Doran TV Fashion Stylist and Event MC who judged the vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady competition wore a white trouser suit with matching top and jewellery from Ellie Lane Boutique in Oranmore in Galway.

The nine finalists including the winner were:

Colleen Brady, WINNER Mincloon, Galway City

Michelle Manning, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

Corinna Hynes, Sligo Town, Co. Sligo

Gemma McDonagh, Headford, Co. Galway

Caroline Hennigan, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo

Nicola Kelly, Roscommon Town, Co. Roscommon

Fiona Coleman, Shrule, Co. Mayo

Lisa Griffin, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Mayo

Aisling Hanley, Headford, Co. Galway

Katie Duffy, Kilmovee, Co. Mayo