Galway Gardai warn public over bogus workmen scam

By GBFM News
January 23, 2018

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are warning the public to be wary of bogus workmen after reports of two men targeting homes on the Headford road last week. (18/01)

The two men in their 30s driving a small dark Caddy Van with a double sided ladder on its roof took payment for a job in Brookdale but did not return to complete the work.

One man is described as being 6ft tall with short brown hair and wearing blue overalls, while the second man was approximately 5ft 6 wearing a hi viz jacket and had short dark hair.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone matching this description in the Headford road area last week to contact them on 091 538000.

Sergeant Padar Ryan says the public should be wary of any workmen who call unannounced.

