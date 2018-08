Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major Garda road safety campaign is underway in a bid to make roads across Galway safer this Bank Holiday weekend.

There have been several serious crashes around Galway this Race Week with one life claimed and one man seriously injured

Gardaí will be targeting motorists who are driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to wear a seat-belt or using mobile phones.

