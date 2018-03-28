15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Gardai to look into claims of taxi insurance fraud

March 28, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí say they will look into claims that some taxi drivers in Galway could be using private insurance policies instead of commercial policies.

Councillor Frank Fahy, a taxi driver himself, told a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week that he knows of cases where a taxi driver has taken out a commercial insurance policy.

He claims that after a month, they cancel the policy and take out a cheaper private policy, but still keep the commercial policy disc on the windscreen.

Councillor Fahy says Garda equipment can only tell if a vehicle is insured, but not what kind of policy it has.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
