15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Galway Gardai carry out just 22 drug-driving tests since early 2017

By GBFM News
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 1:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai have carried out less than two dozen roadside drug tests since the practice was introduced 18 months ago.

Figures released in a Dáil response to Deputy Tommy Broughan reveal huge discrepancies in areas across the country.

While 268 drug-tests were recorded in Co. Kildare since April 2017 – just 3 tests were carried out in Co. Louth during the same period.

Gardai across Galway conducted just 22 drug driving tests in the past 18 months – compared to over 28 thousand breath tests.

The revelation follows a high-profile media campaign warning motorists of the dangers of drug-driving – and the chances of getting caught.

Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland says it’s a pity the tests are not happening in larger numbers.

For more on this story tune in at 2pm…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday October 19th 2018
October 19, 2018
Claims of pop-up brothels operating in Galway
October 19, 2018
Second attempt to build houses in Ballyglunin fails
October 19, 2018
Galway City and Ahascragh focus areas for national Think Before You Flush’ campaign

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 19, 2018
Monivea’s Caolan Blade To Captain Connacht Team To Face Sale
October 19, 2018
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections For The Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK