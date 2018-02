Galway Bay fm newsroom – Garda overtime in the Galway garda division has risen by a million euro in the past two years.

According to a report in the Irish Daily Mail, garda overtime in 2017 was almost 2.5 million euro.

This compares to almost 1.5 million euro in 2015.

The garda division in Dublin North had the highest level of overtime last year at almost 15 million euro with the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud thought to be contributing to the financial cost.