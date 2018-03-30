Galway garda division to get two new recruits in April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new garda recruits are expected in the Galway Division next month.

Superintendent Marie Skehill told a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee that 3 new gardaí were recruited in Salthill and two in the city in December.

She said two more graduates from Templemore Garda Training College will join the force in Galway in April.

Superintendent Skehill says there has not been recruitment into the gardaí for some time but interviews are now underway again to promote gardaí.