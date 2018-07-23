Galway GAA Results

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 West
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-10 Killannin 1-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 13 A1 Championship
Kinvara 3-5 Castlegar 2-6
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-11 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 13 A1 Shield
Gort 1-7 Killimordaly 1-2
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-6 Michael Cusacks 2-2
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 13 B Shield
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 3-12 Cappataggle 1-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 13 B1 Championship
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-5 Kilconieron 2-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 13 B1 Shield
Ballygar 2-4 Annaghdown 0-7
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 13 C Championship
Killimor 5-8 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-4
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 North
Corofin 4-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-13
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 North
Kinvara W/O Loughrea
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 West
An Spidéal 6-10 An Cheathrú Rua 2-5
Division 1 League
St. James 4-11 Killannin 0-14
Division 2 League
Menlough 1-8 Moycullen 1-8
St Michael’s 1-15 Caherlistrane 3-9
Division 3 League
Monivea-Abbey 1-15 Killererin 1-12
Division 4 League
Clifden 3-23 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-3
Intermediate Hurling League
Sylane 3-15 Kinvara 2-8
Kilbeacanty 0-17 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-14
Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Liam Mellows 5-16 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-9
Clarinbridge 1-17 Micheal Breathnach 0-11
WERS Waste U13 Football Division 1B
Killannin W/O Barna
Moycullen 4-17 Clifden 4-13
St Michael’s 2-8 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-6
Junior Championship North – Group B
Caherlistrane 2-11 Tuam Stars 2-11
Junior A Championship North – Group B
Padraig Pearses 6-10 Dunmore MacHales 1-9
Glinsk W/O St Mary’s GAA Athenry
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4
Ballinderreen 5-20 Carnmore 3-10
Junior B Championship North – Group A
Headford 4-13 Menlough 4-5
Kilconly 3-8 Tuam Stars 1-11
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 0-0 Craughwell 0-0
Kilbeacanty 5-19 Ballinasloe 1-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2
Clarinbridge 4-11 Sarsfields 2-10
Liam Mellows W/O Meelick-Eyrecourt
Tommy Larkins W/O Ballinderreen
Junior C Championship North – Group A
Annaghdown 2-13 Loughrea 1-14
Mountbellew/Moylough 5-8 St Brendan’s 2-12
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West)
Barna 2-18 Micheal Breathnach 3-11
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)
Oranmore-Maree 3-14 An Cheathrú Rua 1-13