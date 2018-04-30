15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Results

By Sport GBFM
April 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:46 pm

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16 C Hurling Championship
Abbeyknockmoy 2-12 Cois Fharraige 2-9

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 North
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-11 Monivea-Abbey 0-5
Caherlistrane 9-17 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-6
Corofin 6-17 Ballinasloe 0-2

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 West
St. James 5-4 Barna 0-6
Killannin 3-6 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-5

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 North
Clarinbridge 9-7 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 3-2
Headford 3-11 Loughrea 2-3
Craughwell 4-7 Kinvara 0-3

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 West
Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 4-10 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 6-2
St Michael’s 7-15 An Cheathru Rua 3-3
An Spideal 6-4 Micheal Breathnach 3-6

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3
Northern Gaels 2-13 Milltown 2-3
St Gabriel’s 2-7 Menlough 0-8

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 4
Barna 4-10 Corofin 2-4
Claregalway 11-17 St Michael’s 0-2
Salthill-Knocknacarra 10-12 Tuam Stars 2-4

Division 1 League
Oughterard 0-10 Annaghdown 0-10
St. James 1-7 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10
Milltown 3-11 An Cheathru Rua 3-10

Division 2 League
Claregalway 2-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 2-11
Caherlistrane 1-11 An Spideal 0-11
St Michael’s 1-11 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-7
Menlough 0-12 Barna 1-8
Moycullen 2-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-10

Division 3 League
Oileann Arainn 2-8 Kilconly 0-14
Oranmore-Maree 2-10 Williamstown 0-10
Monivea-Abbey 4-13 Carna-Caiseal 0-10
Killererin 2-16 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 2-11

Division 4 League
Glenamaddy 2-7 St Brendan’s 2-7
St Gabriel’s 0-16 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-6
Clifden 1-13 Renvyle 1-6
Dunmore MacHales 5-11 St. James 0-4

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Castlegar 2-4 Clarinbridge 2-4

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship
Portumna 5-5 Micheal Breathnach 0-2
Craughwell 3-4 Ballygar 2-7

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North)
Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11 Glinsk 0-5
Annaghdown 1-16 Ballinasloe 0-7
Corofin 4-10 Milltown 2-12

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North)
Monivea-Abbey 4-13 Dunmore MacHales 0-9
Tuam Stars 4-9 Kilconly 2-9
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-13 Caltra 2-11
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-14 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-8

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North)
Padraig Pearses 2-8 Williamstown 1-9
Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-0 St Brendan’s 0-0

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North)
Glenamaddy 1-13 Milltown 0-11
Claregalway 3-10 Corofin 1-13

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)
An Cheathru Rua 3-12 Fr Griffins/Eire Og 1-17
Killannin 1-17 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 1-7

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West)
Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13 Mchel Breathnach 2-10
Barna 1-9 St Michael’s 0-11

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)
Oranmore-Maree 2-13 Carna-Caiseal 0-16

Challoner Trophies U21 A1 Hurling Championship
Liam Mellows 3-13 Sarsfields 2-12
Loughrea 1-18 Killimor 1-18

Minor B2 Football League – North
St Brendan’s 3-14 Dunmore MacHales 2-2

print
Sport
Claregalway U14 Girls are Galway Feile Champions for 2018.
April 30, 2018
Claregalway U14 Girls are Galway Feile Champions for 2018.
April 30, 2018
Feile na nGael Skills Star Challenge and Galway Juvenile Póc Fada
April 30, 2018
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Challenger One Handball Finals

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 30, 2018
Expansion plans for Supermac’s in Oranmore
April 30, 2018
Proposal to increase bed spaces at major city student accommodation block

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline