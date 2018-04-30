Galway GAA Results

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16 C Hurling Championship
Abbeyknockmoy 2-12 Cois Fharraige 2-9
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 North
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-11 Monivea-Abbey 0-5
Caherlistrane 9-17 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-6
Corofin 6-17 Ballinasloe 0-2
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 West
St. James 5-4 Barna 0-6
Killannin 3-6 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-5
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 North
Clarinbridge 9-7 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 3-2
Headford 3-11 Loughrea 2-3
Craughwell 4-7 Kinvara 0-3
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 West
Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 4-10 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 6-2
St Michael’s 7-15 An Cheathru Rua 3-3
An Spideal 6-4 Micheal Breathnach 3-6
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3
Northern Gaels 2-13 Milltown 2-3
St Gabriel’s 2-7 Menlough 0-8
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 4
Barna 4-10 Corofin 2-4
Claregalway 11-17 St Michael’s 0-2
Salthill-Knocknacarra 10-12 Tuam Stars 2-4
Division 1 League
Oughterard 0-10 Annaghdown 0-10
St. James 1-7 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10
Milltown 3-11 An Cheathru Rua 3-10
Division 2 League
Claregalway 2-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 2-11
Caherlistrane 1-11 An Spideal 0-11
St Michael’s 1-11 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-7
Menlough 0-12 Barna 1-8
Moycullen 2-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-10
Division 3 League
Oileann Arainn 2-8 Kilconly 0-14
Oranmore-Maree 2-10 Williamstown 0-10
Monivea-Abbey 4-13 Carna-Caiseal 0-10
Killererin 2-16 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 2-11
Division 4 League
Glenamaddy 2-7 St Brendan’s 2-7
St Gabriel’s 0-16 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-6
Clifden 1-13 Renvyle 1-6
Dunmore MacHales 5-11 St. James 0-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Castlegar 2-4 Clarinbridge 2-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship
Portumna 5-5 Micheal Breathnach 0-2
Craughwell 3-4 Ballygar 2-7
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North)
Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11 Glinsk 0-5
Annaghdown 1-16 Ballinasloe 0-7
Corofin 4-10 Milltown 2-12
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North)
Monivea-Abbey 4-13 Dunmore MacHales 0-9
Tuam Stars 4-9 Kilconly 2-9
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-13 Caltra 2-11
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-14 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-8
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North)
Padraig Pearses 2-8 Williamstown 1-9
Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-0 St Brendan’s 0-0
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North)
Glenamaddy 1-13 Milltown 0-11
Claregalway 3-10 Corofin 1-13
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)
An Cheathru Rua 3-12 Fr Griffins/Eire Og 1-17
Killannin 1-17 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 1-7
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West)
Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13 Mchel Breathnach 2-10
Barna 1-9 St Michael’s 0-11
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)
Oranmore-Maree 2-13 Carna-Caiseal 0-16
Challoner Trophies U21 A1 Hurling Championship
Liam Mellows 3-13 Sarsfields 2-12
Loughrea 1-18 Killimor 1-18
Minor B2 Football League – North
St Brendan’s 3-14 Dunmore MacHales 2-2