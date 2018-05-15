15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA In Association With Gort Golf Club Announce Details Of Summer Golf Classic In Gort Golf Club

By Sport GBFM
May 15, 2018

Time posted: 11:52 am

Following on from last year’s very successful event, Gort Golf Club in conjunction with Galway GAA are pleased to announce details of this year’s event. The current ongoing success of both our footballers and hurlers outlines the challenges facing Galway GAA in providing funds to ensure our County Teams are prepared properly and this is an opportunity, in a joint venture, to support both organisations.

There is an intrinsic link between GAA and Golf and many past hurlers and footballers play golf which is an opportunity to continue engaging in sport, but probably more importantly it’s a social outlet to maintain and gain friendship.

Chairman of Galway GAA, Pat Kearney, a past member of the Golf Club, believes that joint venture events like this are very important for increasing support and in doing so generating much needed funds. It’s an exciting summer ahead for our Hurlers and Footballers, and support off the field is very important.

Chairman of Galway Hurling, Michael Larkin, welcomes this initiative by Gort Golf Club and encourages all Galway GAA friends to participate in the event.

Adrian Quinn Car Sales, Labane are the Main Sponsor for the Golf Classic and both Gort Golf Club and Galway GAA are indebted for his support. We also acknowledge the continued support of Galway GAA Teams Sponsor Supermacs. Gort Golf Club Captain, John Dempsey says the Club are delighted to again host this event which attracted over 100 teams last year.

Teams of 4 cost €120, Tee sponsors €100 (combined Team and Tee Sponsorship €170). There will be a special competition for non GUI handicap golfers which affords the opportunity to so many, who are engaged with their Clubs to participate in the event.

Those interested in playing may book on line at Gort Golf Club BRS system, ring the Golf Club at 091-632244, Joe Byrne 087-2625775, John Moylan 087-9165930, Colm Grealish 086-1932511, Michael Larkin 087-8119309, Cormac O Conaire (Tribesmen Supporters Club) 087-9300973

 

Pictured at the launch of the Galway GAA in association with Gort Golf Club Summer Golf Classic to be held in Gort Golf Club from Tuesday 22nd May to Saturday 26th May sponsored by Adrian Quinn Car Sales (Left to Right): Gary O’Donnell (Galway Senior Footballer), Conor Whelan (Galway Senior Hurler), David Burke (Galway Senior Hurling Captain)

Sport
May 15, 2018
May 15, 2018
May 15, 2018
