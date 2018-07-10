15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Golf Classic On July 20th And 21st

By Sport GBFM
July 10, 2018

Time posted: 2:22 pm

Bearna Golf Club will be the venue for the 2018 Galway GAA Golf Classic on the 20th and 21st of July with all funds raised going towards the preparation of Galway’s Inter-County Teams in both hurling and football.

The event is this year sponsored by County Galway Credit Unions and Kevin Dwyer went along to the launch.

He first spoke to the Chairman of County Galway Credit Unions John Murphy

 

Kevin then spoke to Former Galway Great Pat Donnellan

 

Kevin also spoke to Rob Glynn of St Anthony and Claddagh Credit Union

 

 

