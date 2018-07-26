15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fundraising Draw Fast Approaching On August 11th

July 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:13 pm

The 2018 Galway GAA Fundraising Draw will take place in the Lough Rea Hotel And Spa in Loughrea on August 11th.

The draw is to raise funds for Galway’s football and hurling teams at a critical stage of the season for both.

The Galway Minor and Senior Hurlers are both in action on Saturday in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals, The Minor Footballers face Clare on Sunday in the All-Ireland Quarter Final and the Senior Footballers have a minimum of two games left. The Final Super 8’s game on Saturday week with Monaghan in Pearse Stadium and the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final on the 12th of August against possibly Tyrone or Donegal.

Galway GAA PRO Seamus Finnerty came into Studio and spoke to John Mulligan. He started by telling John that it has been an amazing year for Galway GAA…

Tickets are on sale NOW!

