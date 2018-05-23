Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 May

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 3), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Four Roads Hurling Club, (Round 2), Four Roads V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Thu 24 May

Under 14 C Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Padraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 14 C1 Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimor V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Skehana 19:30, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

Fri 25 May

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 5), Corofin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheal Breathnach V Clifden/Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 7), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 7), St Brendan’s V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 7), St Gabriel’s V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Division 2 League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 4 League, Venue: Corofin , (Round 4), Corofin V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Craughwell 19:30, Ref: James Lundon

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: Teddy Kerin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V St Brendan’s 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Kiltormer V St Gabriel’s 20:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Carna-Caiseal 20:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V Renvyle 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheal Breathnach V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Sat 26 May

Under 14 A Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Loughrea V Killimordaly 15:00, Ref: John Cahill

Under 14 B Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Cois Fharraige V Gort 16:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 14 B1 Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final Replay), Ballinderreen V Mullagh/Kiltormer 17:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 14 C1 Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Craughwell V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: James Lundon

Division 1 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V St. James 17:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: Gearoid O’Conamha

Division 1 League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown V Killannin 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 2 League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Menlough 17:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 2 League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V An Spidéal 18:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Micheal Breathnach V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 3 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal V Oileáin Arainn 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 3 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 4), Williamstown V Monivea-Abbey 18:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 3 League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Killererin 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Headford 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 4 League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 4 League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V St Gabriel’s 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Gordon Duane

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: John Donovan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Gort 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Micheal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Killimor 18:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Kiltormer V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Oranmore-Maree 17:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Glenamaddy 18:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:00, Ref: John Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Inis Mór, (Round 3), Oileáin Arainn V Barna 12:30, Ref: Alan Carr

Sun 27 May

Division 1 League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Oughterard 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Division 4 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St. James 12:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V An Fhairche – Clonbur 13:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Micheal Breathnach V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 10:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 10:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 10:30, Ref: John Devlin

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Brendan Crowe

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 2), Corofin V Headford 11:00, Ref: John Donovan

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 11:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 11:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 11:30, Ref: John Devlin

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 10:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Claregalway 10:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 10:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 11:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St. James 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Killererin V Milltown 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 2), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Killannin 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheal Breathnach V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St. Gabriels V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Caltra 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Mullagh 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Na Piarsaigh 12:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killannin V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 12:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Mon 28 May

Under 14 B Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kinvara V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 14 B1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Derek Moloney

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Tuam 19:30, Ref: Joe Larkin

Tue 29 May

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V Headford 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 07:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 07:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: St Kerrill’s Park, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Claregalway 07:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Craughwell 07:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 19:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V Headford 19:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Peter Bane

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Clarinbridge 19:45, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Peter Bane

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Loughrea Gaelic Football 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Kinvara 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Killererin 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Kilconly 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V An Spidéal 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Oughterard 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheal Breathnach V St Michael’s 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Renvyle 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Ballinasloe 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Caltra 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V St. Gabriels 07:00, Ref: TBC

Wed 30 May

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan