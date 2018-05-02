15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
May 2, 2018

Time posted: 1:07 pm

Wed 02 May

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Thu 03 May

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: John Keane
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 6), Kilconieron V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: James Lundon

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 6), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 6), Ardrahan V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Joe Larkin
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 6), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 6), Pádraig Pearses V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 6), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 6), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 6), Tuam V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Fri 04 May

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Killimor 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 1), Corofin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. James 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

U13 Football Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Loughrea 20:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Sat 05 May

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 7), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Pat Burke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Gort 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Michael Finn
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V St Dominic’s 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheal Breathnach V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Kiltormer V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 14:00, Ref: John Keane

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 17:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Sean McManamon Memorial Cup Final, Venue: Claremorris GAA, Claremorris V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Sun 06 May

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 2), Oileann Arainn V Clifden 13:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Ballygar V Turloughmore 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Pádraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Kilconieron 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Kinvara 12:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Ballinderreen 12:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Mon 07 May

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Michael Cusacks V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Ger O Connor
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 7), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gordon Duane

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), Cois Fharraige V Gort 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 7), Moycullen V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 7), Carnmore V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 7), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 7), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 7), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Skehana 11:00, Ref: Martin McGrath

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 5), Micheal Breathnach V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Rahoon-Newcastle 17:30, Ref: Joe Larkin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 15:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr Griffins/ire g V Na Piarsaigh 15:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Michael Cusacks 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: John Rosney

Tue 08 May

U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 2), Corofin V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 Division 1 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane
U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U15 Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U15 Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC

U15 Division 3 , Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 3 , Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Killererin V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 3 , Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Wed 09 May

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

print
Sport
Kilkerrin United Bids To Make History In Sunday’s Connacht Junior Shield Final
May 2, 2018
Kilkerrin United Bids To Make History In Sunday’s Connacht Junior Shield Final
May 2, 2018
West United To Re-Launch Underage Team
May 2, 2018
Galway Minor Football Panel Named To Face Roscommon

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 2, 2018
City to host major nursing conference tomorrow
May 2, 2018
Call for crackdown on organisation of youth discos across the city and county

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline