Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 02 May

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Thu 03 May

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 6), Kilconieron V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: James Lundon

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 6), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 6), Ardrahan V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Joe Larkin

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: John Donovan

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 6), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 6), Pádraig Pearses V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 6), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 6), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 6), Tuam V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Fri 04 May

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Killimor 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: John Donovan

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 1), Corofin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. James 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

U13 Football Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Loughrea 20:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Sat 05 May

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 7), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Pat Burke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Gort 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Michael Finn

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V St Dominic’s 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheal Breathnach V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Kiltormer V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 14:00, Ref: John Keane

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 17:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Sean McManamon Memorial Cup Final, Venue: Claremorris GAA, Claremorris V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Sun 06 May

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 2), Oileann Arainn V Clifden 13:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Ballygar V Turloughmore 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Pádraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Kilconieron 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Kinvara 12:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Ballinderreen 12:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Mon 07 May

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Michael Cusacks V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Ger O Connor

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 7), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gordon Duane

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), Cois Fharraige V Gort 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 7), Moycullen V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 7), Carnmore V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 7), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 7), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 7), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Skehana 11:00, Ref: Martin McGrath

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 5), Micheal Breathnach V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Rahoon-Newcastle 17:30, Ref: Joe Larkin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 15:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr Griffins/ire g V Na Piarsaigh 15:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Michael Cusacks 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: John Rosney

Tue 08 May

U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 2), Corofin V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U15 Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U15 Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC

U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC

U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC

U15 Division 3 , Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC

U15 Division 3 , Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Killererin V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC

U15 Division 3 , Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Wed 09 May

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney