Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
April 25, 2018

Time posted: 1:15 pm

Wed 25 Apr

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 4), Carnmore V Cois Fharraige 19:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Headford 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Mícheál Breathnach V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Thu 26 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), Carnmore V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 5), Gort V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: James Hoade
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 5), Castlegar V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Round 5), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: David Staunton
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 5), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Michael Finn

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Vincent Earls
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 5), St Thomas V Portumna 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins

Fri 27 Apr

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V St. James 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Headford 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 3), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 3), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V An Fhairche – Clonbur 00:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Killererin V St Brendan’s 00:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V St Gabriel’s 00:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Northern Gaels 00:00, Ref: Denis Ryder

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V Barna 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

Division 2 League, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Caltra 20:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Corofin V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Teddy Kerin
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mícheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 19:30, Ref: Alan Carr

Sat 28 Apr

Division 1 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Annaghdown 13:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Division 1 League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Milltown 18:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 2 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Barna 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Caherlistrane 18:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Division 2 League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mor, (Round 3), Oileann Arann V Kilconly 13:00, Ref: Padraig MacDonncha
Division 3 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Williamstown 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 3 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Carna-Caiseal 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 3 League, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 3), Killererin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Division 4 League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Sun 29 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Kilconieron 18:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Cois Fharraige V Abbeyknockmoy 18:00, Ref: John Keane

Division 4 League, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 3), Renvyle V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 4 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Dunmore MacHales 13:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 3), Glinsk V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: John Cahill
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 14:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Headford 14:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caltra 14:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Williamstown 14:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Gabriel’s 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 12:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), Na Piarsaigh V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 13:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V St Michael’s 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Carna-Caiseal 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 2A), Liam Mellows V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2B), Loughrea V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Mon 30 Apr

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 6), Killimordaly V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 6), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 6), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 6), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: John Cahill
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 6), Sylane V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 6), Gort V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 6), Carnmore V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 6), Cappataggle V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 6), Ballinderreen V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 6), Rahoon-Newcastle V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: David Earls
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 6), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 6), Abbeyknockmoy V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: David Corbett
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 6), Tuam V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: David Staunton
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Round 6), Skehana V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Joe Larkin
Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Mícheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4), Killimor V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: John Rosney

Tue 01 May

U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Wed 02 May

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Sport
