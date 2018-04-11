15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
April 11, 2018

Time posted: 12:37 pm

Wed 11 Apr

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Gort 18:30, Ref: Michael Connolly
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Michael Malone
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Liam O Conghaile
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden/Renvyle V St. James 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Spideal / Oileann Arann 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Thu 12 Apr

Division 1 League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 2 League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Barna 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 2 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 4 League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Glenamaddy V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Fri 13 Apr

Division 4 League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Division 4 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Joe Larkin

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: John Cahill

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Seamus Canning
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Michael Connolly

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: Gort, (Round 2), Gort V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Moycullen V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Skehana 18:30, Ref: John Rosney

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (2017 Quarter-Final), Ardrahan V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (2017 Semi-Final), Killimor V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Sat 14 Apr

Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 3 League, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Caltra 18:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Loughrea V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Gordon Duane
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Gordon Duane

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), Gort V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: John Keane

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), St Thomas V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: James Lundon

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Portumna V Ballygar 10:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Skehana 11:10, Ref: Derek Moloney

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 4), Pádraig Pearses V Killimor 11:50, Ref: Vincent Earls
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 4), Skehana V Ballygar 12:30, Ref: John Donovan

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Killimor V Portumna 13:10, Ref: Vincent Earls
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Ballygar 13:50, Ref: Derek Moloney

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: David Earls
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 13:00, Ref: David Earls

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Williamstown, (Round 2), Williamstown V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Barna 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal V Oileann Arainn 15:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2), Castlegar V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilconieron 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Sun 15 Apr

Division 1 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 1 League, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 14:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Division 1 League, Venue: Corofin , (Round 2), Corofin V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V An Cheathrú Rua 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 2 League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 2 League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 2 League, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Menlough 14:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 2 League, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V An Spidéal 14:00, Ref: James Molloy
Division 2 League, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Caherlistrane 15:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 2), Oileann Arann V Headford 13:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Division 3 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 2), Williamstown V Killererin 14:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 3 League, Venue: Carna-Caiseal, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Monivea-Abbey 14:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 4 League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 4 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Renvyle 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V St Gabriel’s 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Castlegar V Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Na Piarsaigh 12:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Liam Mellows 16:00, Ref: John Keane
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Craughwell V Loughrea 17:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballygar 17:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Pádraig Pearses 17:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Ardrahan 17:00, Ref: David Earls

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Carnmore 17:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Rahoon-Newcastle 17:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 17:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Portumna 17:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Cappataggle 17:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Sarsfields 17:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 17:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ballinasloe 17:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Abbeyknockmoy 17:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Mon 16 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

Tue 17 Apr

U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 2), Corofin V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V St. James 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 2), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell
U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Killimor 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Wed 18 Apr

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: TBC

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) O Conaire

