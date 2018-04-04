15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
April 4, 2018

Time posted: 1:06 pm

Wed 04 Apr

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Sean Lyons
Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideal/Oileann Arann V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Thu 05 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: John Keane
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Michael Cusacks 16:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Michael Malone
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Portumna 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Peter Campbell

Fri 06 Apr

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St. James 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Clifden / Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) O Conaire
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Milltown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Barna 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Sat 07 Apr

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Castlegar V Tommy Larkins 17:45, Ref: Michael Conway
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), St Thomas V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 17:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Mullagh V Loughrea 17:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:00, Ref: John Keane
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Pádraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Moycullen 17:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Division 1 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 1 League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Corofin 18:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 2 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 3 League, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin V Carna-Caiseal 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Killimor 16:00, Ref: James Lundon
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Kinvara V Kilconieron 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Carnmore V An Spidéal 16:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Sun 08 Apr

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Craughwell V Liam Mellows 17:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Portumna V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Cappataggle V Gort 14:15, Ref: Michael Haverty

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh 13:45, Ref: Peter Campbell
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Ballinderreen 14:15, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Killimordaly 16:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Division 2 League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 14:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Castlegar V Kiltormer 12:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Sylane V Oranmore-Maree 12:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Pádraig Pearses 13:30, Ref: James Hoade

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 1), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Micháel Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 1), Renvyle V An Fhairche – Clonbur 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Mon 09 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 4), Gort V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 4), Michael Cusacks V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), Ballygar V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 4), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: John Rosney

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 4), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Tom McNicholas
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Cois Fharraige V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Wed 11 Apr

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Gort 18:30, Ref: Michael Connolly
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Michael Malone
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micháel Breathnach V Tuam 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: TBC, (2017 Quarter-Final), Ardrahan V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: TBC

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Turloughmore V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: TBC
U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC

U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: TBC, (2017 Semi-Final), Killimor V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 6), Corofin V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden / Renvyle V St. James 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) O Conaire

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Spideal / Oileann Arann 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday April 4th 2018
Oral hearing to take place following objections to 100 million euro Galway Docks development
April 4, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League Round 5 Re-fixtures – 7/8 April 2018
April 4, 2018
Hurlers Success Sees Increase In Participants In City Easter Camps
April 4, 2018
More Names Added To Galway Footballers 20th Anniversary Celebrations

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 4, 2018
Gort primary school principal becomes president of national teachers’ organisation
April 4, 2018
Oral hearing to take place following objections to 100 million euro Galway Docks development

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline