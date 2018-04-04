Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 04 Apr

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Sean Lyons

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideal/Oileann Arann V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Thu 05 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Michael Cusacks 16:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Michael Malone

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Portumna 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Peter Campbell

Fri 06 Apr

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St. James 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Clifden / Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) O Conaire

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Milltown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Barna 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Sat 07 Apr

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Castlegar V Tommy Larkins 17:45, Ref: Michael Conway

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), St Thomas V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 17:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Mullagh V Loughrea 17:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:00, Ref: John Keane

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Pádraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Moycullen 17:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Division 1 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Division 1 League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Corofin 18:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 2 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 3 League, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin V Carna-Caiseal 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Killimor 16:00, Ref: James Lundon

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Kinvara V Kilconieron 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Carnmore V An Spidéal 16:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Sun 08 Apr

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Craughwell V Liam Mellows 17:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Portumna V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Cappataggle V Gort 14:15, Ref: Michael Haverty

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh 13:45, Ref: Peter Campbell

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Ballinderreen 14:15, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Killimordaly 16:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Division 2 League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 14:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Castlegar V Kiltormer 12:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Sylane V Oranmore-Maree 12:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Pádraig Pearses 13:30, Ref: James Hoade

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 1), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Micháel Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 1), Renvyle V An Fhairche – Clonbur 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Mon 09 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 4), Gort V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 4), Michael Cusacks V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), Ballygar V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Shane Curley

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 4), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: John Rosney

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 4), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Cois Fharraige V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Wed 11 Apr

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group A, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group C, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Toddie Byrne Cup – Group D, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group B, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Gort 18:30, Ref: Michael Connolly

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley

Justin Cheevers Cup – Group D, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Michael Malone

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micháel Breathnach V Tuam 18:30, Ref: David Earls

Toddie Byrne Shield – Group B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: TBC, (2017 Quarter-Final), Ardrahan V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: TBC

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Turloughmore V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: TBC

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC

U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: TBC, (2017 Semi-Final), Killimor V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 6), Corofin V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden / Renvyle V St. James 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) O Conaire

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Spideal / Oileann Arann 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen