Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
March 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Wed 28 Mar

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 4), Castlegar V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V St Brendan’s 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Headford 18:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 18:45, Ref: Noel Gorham
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden / Renvyle 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideal/Oileann Arann V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Tom Nally
Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Micheal Breathnach V An Fhairche – Clonbur 18:45, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

Thu 29 Mar

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 2), Gort V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 2), Castlegar V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: John Keane
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: David Corbett
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: David Staunton

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: John Rosney
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Joe Larkin
Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Killererin 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore

Fri 30 Mar

Division 3 League, Venue: TBC, (Final), Barna V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V An Spideal/Oileann Arann 16:00, Ref: James Molloy

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Sat 31 Mar
Senior Hurling League, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Final Replay), Craughwell V St Thomas 17:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 3 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Oileann Arainn 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 3 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconly 18:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Division 3 League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra V Williamstown 18:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 4 League, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Dunmore MacHales 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 4 League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Clifden 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V St. James 18:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 1), Glinsk V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Milltown 18:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Killererin 18:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Caherlistrane 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 1), Na Piarsaigh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 18:30, Ref: Noel Cummins

Sun 01 Apr

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Williamstown 12:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Mon 02 Apr

U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 5), Cois Fharraige V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 5), Moycullen V Gort 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 5), Kilconieron V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Derek Moloney
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 5), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Skehana 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 5), Tuam V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheal Breathnach V Killimor 11:00, Ref: David Earls
Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 15:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Craughwell 16:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 16:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ballygar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Gort 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Killimor 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Sylane 18:00, Ref: James Hoade

Tue 03 Apr

U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St. Gabriels V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheal Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Killererin V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) O Conaire

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Adrian McPhilbin

Wed 04 Apr

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:30, Ref: John Keane

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 1), Carnmore V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore
Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Sean Lyons
Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideal / Oileann Arann V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

