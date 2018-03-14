Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 14 Mar

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Thu 15 Mar

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Fri 16 Mar

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 2), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 20:15, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Sat 17 Mar

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2), Carnmore V Gort 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Martin Coyne

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Semi Final ), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Semi Final ), Moycullen V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Semi Final ), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Killimor 15:00, Ref: James Lundon

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Semi Final ), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V St. James 11:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Portumna 15:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U21B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Cappataggle 15:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Mon 19 Mar

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Gort 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Donovan

Under 16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Beagh 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 1), Mullagh V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Katie Kilbane

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Kiltormer V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V An Spidéal 12:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 12:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Sylane 14:00, Ref: John Keane

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 1), Menlo Emmetts V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Ballygar 12:30, Ref: David Staunton

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 12:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter Final), St Gabriel’s V Headford 15:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V St Michaels 16:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V Barna 16:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 16:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V An Cheathrú Rua 16:00, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden / Renvyle V Killannin 16:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 14:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Mullagh 14:00, Ref: David Dillon

Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tommy Larkins 14:00, Ref: Michael Haverty

Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Turloughmore 14:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Ballinderreen 14:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Ardrahan 14:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Beagh 14:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 14:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Sarsfields 14:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas V Pádraig Pearses 14:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Rahoon-Newcastle 14:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Tue 20 Mar

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Wed 21 Mar

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas