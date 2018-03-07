Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 07 Mar

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Fri 09 Mar

U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Semi Final ), Claregalway V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 20:15, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Sat 10 Mar

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Gordan Duane

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V Loughrea 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana V Abbeyknockmoy 16:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 1), Mchel Breathnach V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Katie Kilbane

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Craughwell 17:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Semi Final ), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Liam Mellows 15:00, Ref: John Rosney

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Killimor 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Semi Final ), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V St. James 16:30, Ref: Mairtn Griofa

U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Semi Final ), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 16:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Portumna 15:00, Ref: James Hoade

U21B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Cappataggle 15:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

U21B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 1), Carnmore V Ballinasloe 15:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Cois Fharraige 15:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Corofin 16:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Sun 11 Mar

Under 14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Gort V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Kilconieron 10:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Oughterard V Killannin 16:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Semi Final ), An Spideal/Oileann Arann V Micheal Breathnach 15:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Woodford, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Michael Cusacks 10:30, Ref: David Dillon

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Ballygar 10:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 10:30, Ref: Vincent Burke

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 10:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 16:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V St Gabriel’s 16:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 16:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Kilconly 16:45, Ref: Lloyd Kelly