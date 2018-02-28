15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
February 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:52 pm

Sat 03 Mar

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 15:00, Ref: John McDonagh
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 15:00, Ref: Michael Haverty

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Oughterard V Killannin 15:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Semi Final ), Claregalway V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Semi Final ), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Liam Mellows 15:00, Ref: John Rosney
U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Killimor 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: James Lundon

U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Semi Final ), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 14:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter Final), St Gabriel’s V Headford 14:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Ballygar 15:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Portumna 15:00, Ref: James Hoade
U21B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 1), Carnmore V Ballinasloe 15:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Cois Fharraige 15:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Moycullen 16:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathru Rua V Clifden 16:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 1), Micheal Breathnach V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 16:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Minor B2 Football League – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideal V Kinvara 16:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Sun 04 Mar

U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Kilconieron 10:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V St Thomas 10:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Woodford, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Michael Cusacks 10:30, Ref: David Dillon
U21B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Cappataggle 10:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 10:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor A Football League – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 16:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Minor B1 Football League – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 16:00, Ref: Mairtn O Curraoin (coilm)

Wed 07 Mar

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: TBC

February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018
