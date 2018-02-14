15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Fixtures

February 14, 2018

Wed 14 Feb
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 2a), Liam Mellows V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: John Keane

Fri 16 Feb
U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Clonberne, (Quarter Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Sat 17 Feb
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Castlegar V Ardrahan 15:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathru Rua V St Michael’s 15:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Oughterard V Killannin 15:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Quarter Final), Barna V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Monivea-Abbey 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U 20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Claregalway 14:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Michael Cusacks 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Carna, (Quarter Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Spideal 15:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Quarter Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V An Fhairche – Clonbur 15:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:30, Ref: Martin Gavin
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 14:30, Ref: Gerry Moore
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra V Headford 14:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Dunmore MacHales 14:30, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

Sun 18 Feb
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden / Renvyle V Micheal Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

