Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 03 Feb
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B County Football Final
Venue: Pearse Stadium
An Cheathru Rua V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sun 04 Feb
U21 A Hurling Championship Round Three
Venue: Kinvara
St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 12:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Venue: Carnmore
Castlegar V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Venue: Tynagh
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U21 B Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
Venue: Beagh
Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 12:00, Ref: Gerry O Connor
Venue: New Inn
Sarsfields V Mullagh/Kiltormer 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Venue: Sylane
Sylane V Killimordaly 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas