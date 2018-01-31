15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
January 31, 2018

Time posted: 2:42 pm

Sat 03 Feb
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B County Football Final

Venue: Pearse Stadium

An Cheathru Rua V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

 

Sun 04 Feb
U21 A Hurling Championship Round Three

Venue: Kinvara

St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 12:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Venue: Carnmore

Castlegar V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Venue: Tynagh

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

U21 B Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final

Venue: Beagh

Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 12:00, Ref: Gerry O Connor

Venue: New Inn

Sarsfields V Mullagh/Kiltormer 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Venue: Sylane

Sylane V Killimordaly 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

print
Sport
Concern about housing demand on Galway islands
January 31, 2018
TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Draws Announced
January 31, 2018
Connacht Cup 4th Round Draw
January 31, 2018
2018 North Board U20 football draws

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 31, 2018
Concern about housing demand on Galway islands
January 31, 2018
Plans for new residential development at Taylors Hill

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline