Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
November 14, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Fri 16 Nov

U15 Knockout, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1A Shield Final), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Donovan

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Co. Final), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Cappataggle V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Sat 17 Nov

Division 1 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Corofin 14:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 9), Mountbellew/Moylough V Milltown 14:30, Ref: James Molloy
Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 9), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 1 League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 9), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 14:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 9), Tuam Stars V Oughterard 14:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 2 League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 9), Barna V Caherlistrane 14:30, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 3 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 9), Williamstown V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 3 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 9), Carna-Caiseal V Caltra 14:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 9), Kilconly V Killererin 14:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 9), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 14:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 9), Dunmore MacHales V Glenamaddy 14:30, Ref: Tony Keating

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2A), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ardrahan 14:30, Ref: John McDonagh

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2B), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U21 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2B Replay), Loughrea V Killimor 14:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U21 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Gort 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 14:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 14:30, Ref: Vincent Burke

U21 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 14:30, Ref: Murt Cualin
U21 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2A Replay), Carnmore V Cois Fharraige 14:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter Final), Craughwell V Ballinderreen 14:30, Ref: James Lundon
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Bullaun, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Killimordaly 14:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Portumna, (Quarter Final), Portumna V Turloughmore 14:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Sun 18 Nov

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 14:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Division 2 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 14:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mr, (Round 9), Oileáin Arann V Oranmore-Maree 13:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Division 4 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 9), St. James V Renvyle 12:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Division 4 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 9), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Corofin 14:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

U15 Knockout, Venue: Ros Muc, (Div 2 B Shield Final), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Final), St Brendan’s V St Gabriel’s 12:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Minor C Championship, Venue: TBC, (West Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Kinvara 11:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

