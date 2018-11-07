15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
November 7, 2018

Time posted: 1:52 pm

Wed 07 Nov

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clonberne, (Div 2 A Championship Final), Kilconly V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 2 A Shield Final), Tuam Stars V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Thu 08 Nov

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (League Final), Ballinasloe V Headford 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Fri 09 Nov

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Sat 10 Nov

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Annaghdown, (Play Off), Barna V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 1 A Championship Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 14:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Div 1 B Championship Final), Micheál Breathnach V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Indreabhán, (Div 2 B Championship Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Division 3 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 8), Williamstown V Headford 14:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 4 League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 8), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 14:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

John Dunne Cup, Venue: Mervue, (Semi-Final), St. James V Claregalway 14:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Co. Final), Menlough V An Cheathrú Rua 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Michael Cusacks 15:00, Ref: James Lundon
U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Gort 15:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 15:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Athenry, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 15:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Ardrahan 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Killimor, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), Killimor V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: John Rosney

Sun 11 Nov

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 A Shield Final), Moycullen V Monivea-Abbey 15:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 2 B Shield Final), Killererin V Killannin 12:30, Ref: TBC

Division 3 League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 8), Killererin V Oileáin Arann 13:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Relegation), Castlegar V Sylane 14:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U15 Knockout, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 3 Shield Final), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: TBC

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Shield Final), Milltown V Kilconly 15:30, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior Football Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Relegation Play Off), Milltown V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2A), Carnmore V Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2B), Ballinasloe V Rahoon-Newcastle 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final Replay), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 13:00, Ref: John McDonagh

