Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 25 Oct
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Fri 26 Oct
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Co. Final), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Minor B Championship, Venue: Headford, (Co. Final), St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sat 27 Oct
U15 Knockout, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Div 2 B Shield Final), Micheal Breathnach V Oughterard 17:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 15:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Corofin V An Fhairche – Clonbur 15:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (2017 Quarter-Final), Ardrahan V Loughrea 15:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (2017 Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Michael Cusacks 14:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Sylane 15:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 15:30, Ref: James Hoade
U21B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Annaghdown 16:30, Ref: David Staunton
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2A), Ballinderreen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:30, Ref: John McDonagh
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2B), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kinvara 15:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi-Final), Moycullen V Gort 15:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Sun 28 Oct
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 15:00, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V St Thomas 13:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: TBC, (Div 1 A Shield Semi Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Northern Gaels V St Michael’s 11:30, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), An Spidéal V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: Indreabhán, (Play Off), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carna-Caiseal 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Rahoon-Newcastle 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Mon 29 Oct
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Annaghdown V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Minor C Championship, Venue: Menlough, (North Semi Final), Menlough V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Tue 30 Oct
U15 Knockout, Venue: Mountbellew, (Div 2 A Playoff), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Football Division 2A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 2 A Shield Final), Tuam Stars V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
U13 Football Division 3B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (League Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caltra 19:45, Ref: TBC
Wed 31 Oct
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne