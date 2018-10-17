Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 17 Oct
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Headford, (Div 3 Championship final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Headford, (D3 Shield Final), Caltra V St Brendan’s 20:15, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Thu 18 Oct
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Dunmore, (Div 3 Championship Shield Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 20:15, Ref: Sean Lyons
U15 Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Div 1 A League Final), Monivea-Abbey V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U15 Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Div 2 North League Final), Dunmore MacHales V Clarinbridge 20:15, Ref: Martin Gavin
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Dunmore, (Shield Final), Killererin V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder
Fri 19 Oct
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 B Shield Semi-Final), Corofin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Div 1 B Shield Semi-Final), Ballinasloe V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (West Final), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter Final), Cappataggle V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Sat 20 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Castlegar 15:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Senior B Relegation), Moycullen V Beagh 14:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Div 2 B Shield Semi-Final), Killannin V Milltown 17:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), An Spidéal V Micheál Breathnach 16:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Intermediate Football Relegation- Group B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Williamstown 16:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final Replay), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 14:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final Replay), Killimor V Ballinderreen 15:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Minor A Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Minor B Championship, Venue: Barnaderg, (North Final), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Oranmore-Maree 15:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Sun 21 Oct
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Annaghdown V Corofin 15:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Senior Football Relegation – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Relegation – Group B, Venue: Annaghdown, (Round 3), Barna V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Cappataggle 13:30, Ref: John Keane
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Liam Mellows V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Gort V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Kilconnell, (Div 1 A Shield Semi Final), St. Gabriels V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Mervue, (Div 1 B Championship Semi Final), St. James V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Barna V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clonbur, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Devlin
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), An Spidéal V Caltra 15:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clifden, (Div 2 B Championship Semi Final), Clifden V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Mark Gannon
Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U15 Knockout, Venue: Barnaderg, (Div 3 Playoff), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi-Final), St Thomas V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Tue 23 Oct
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Dunmore MacHales V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: TBC
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Semi-Final), Ballygar V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Wed 24 Oct
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Semi-Final), Micheál Breathnach V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne