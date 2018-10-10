Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 10 Oct
Under 15A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
Thu 11 Oct
Under 15C Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final), Ballygar V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Fri 12 Oct
Minor B Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (North Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sat 13 Oct
Senior Football Relegation – Group A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Kilconly 15:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Senior Football Relegation – Group B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Caltra V Tuam Stars 16:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior A Relegation), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Mullagh 14:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior A Relegation), Craughwell V Portumna 16:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 15A Hurling Cup, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final 2), Turloughmore V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15B Hurling Cup, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Cois Fharraige 12:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Liam Mellows V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Kilconieron V Carnmore 14:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Minor A Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (West Final), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:45, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Minor B Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (West Final), Clifden V St. James 14:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Minor C Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (West Semi Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Oranmore-Maree 14:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Cappataggle V Annaghdown 16:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Sun 14 Oct
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Milltown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:15, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Castlegar V Killimordaly 13:30, Ref: John Keane
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Gort V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Cappataggle V Turloughmore 15:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Intermediate Football Relegation- Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V Williamstown 13:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Championship Final), Moycullen V Tuam Stars 14:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Championship Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 16:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: TBC, (Championship Shield Final), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 00:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: TBC, (Championship Shield Final), Caherlistrane V Ballinasloe 00:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Championship Final), Clarinbridge V An Spidéal 00:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Championship Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Kinvara 00:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Championship Shield Final), Headford V Craughwell 00:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Championship Shield Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Micheál Breathnach 00:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Kiltormer V Oranmore-Maree 13:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Killimor V Meelick-Eyrecourt 14:00, Ref: Michael Haverty
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final Replay), Liam Mellows V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation Play-Off Replay), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Renvyle 15:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spidéal 14:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (North Semi Final), Annaghdown V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Semi Final), Glenamaddy V Corofin 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Minor B Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Semi Final), Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Minor C Championship, Venue: Menlough, (North Semi Final), Menlough V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Tue 16 Oct
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Killimor V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue