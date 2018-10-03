15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
October 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Wed 03 Oct

Under 15B Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Under 15B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Gort 19:50, Ref: Brian Keon

Thu 04 Oct

Under 15A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi Final 1), Cappataggle V Kinvara 17:45, Ref: Shane Curley

Minor B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Fri 05 Oct

Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Round 1), Glenamaddy V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Sat 06 Oct

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Annaghdown V St. James 15:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen 16:45, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Play Off), St Michael’s V Kilconly 16:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Clonbur, (Play Off), Tuam Stars V An Cheathrú Rua 16:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 15B Hurling Cup, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Semi Final 1), Cois Fharraige V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 15C Hurling Cup, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final 2), Annaghdown V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Semi Final 1), Micheál Breathnach V Portumna 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (West Final), Barna V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 17:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Killimor V Ballinderreen 16:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Inis Mór, (West Semi Final), Oileann Arann V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final Replay), Turloughmore V Kilbeacanty 14:30, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (West Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Renvyle 17:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Minor A Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Northern Gaels V Claregalway 14:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Minor A Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Minor B Championship, Venue: Clifden, (West Semi Final), Clifden V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Tommy Larkins 16:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Sun 07 Oct

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Milltown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Corofin V Caherlistrane 15:45, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Relegation – Group A, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Cortoon Shamrocks 13:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Senior Football Relegation – Group B, Venue: Annaghdown, (Round 1), Barna V Caltra 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Play-Off), Killimordaly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Play-Off), Clarinbridge V Pádraig Pearses 15:45, Ref: Alan Kelly

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Div 1 A Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Div 1 A Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 B Quarter Final), Corofin V Claregalway 00:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Div 1 B Quarter Final), Barna V Ballinasloe 00:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 B Quarter Final), Annaghdown V St. James 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Div 1 B Quarter Final), Micheál Breathnach V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 A Quarter Final), An Spidéal V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Div 2 A Quarter Final), Caltra V An Fhairche – Clonbur 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Div 2 A Quarter Final), Kilconly V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Carna, (Div 2 B Quarter Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Milltown 11:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Oileáin Arann V Micheál Breathnach 14:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), An Spidéal V Headford 16:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Intermediate Football Relegation- Group B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal V St Brendan’s 12:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Junior Football Championship, Venue: Letterfrack, (West Semi Final), Renvyle V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Ros Muc, (League Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 11:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (West Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:30, Ref: James Lundon

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Craughwell V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Turloughmore 13:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Quarter Final), Cappataggle V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: David Staunton

Mon 08 Oct

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Tue 09 Oct

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter Final), Michael Cusacks V Gort 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Wed 10 Oct

Under 15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 19:50, Ref: TBC

Sport
