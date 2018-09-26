15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:29 pm

Wed 26 Sep

Under 15A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Castlegar V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U13 Football Division 3B, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Caltra 18:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Thu 27 Sep

U12 Hurling Group 3 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Gort V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U12 Hurling Group 5 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Dominics 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Minor B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Fri 28 Sep

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor A Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (North Semi Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Sat 29 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Liam Mellows 15:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), St Thomas V Castlegar 15:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:30, Ref: Michael Haverty

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:00, Ref: John Keane
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final 2), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 15B Hurling Shield, Venue: Kilconieron, (Semi Final 2), Kilconieron V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 1), Gort V Killimor 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Under 15B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 15B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Semi Final 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Under 15C Hurling Cup, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Playoff 2), Micheál Breathnach V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 2), Liam Mellows V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Portumna, (Quarter Final 3), Portumna V Craughwell 17:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Cahill Cup, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Williamstown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 17:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:30, Ref: Pat McGrath

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final Replay), Oranmore-Maree V Ballinderreen 15:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B Championship West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Killannin 11:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Minor B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 11:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Minor C Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 17:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Sun 30 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Craughwell V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Loughrea V Gort 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Mullagh V Portumna 13:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Beagh 15:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1A Shield Semi-Final), Corofin V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1B Shield Semi-Final), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Div 1B Shield Semi-Final), Dunmore MacHales V Barna 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Div 1B Championship Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Moycullen V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Div 1 A Championship Semi – Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Mervue, (Div 1 A Championship Semi – Final), St. James V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Div 2 B Quarter Final), Kilconly V Micheál Breathnach 11:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clifden, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Clifden V Headford 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clonberne, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Div 2 B Shield Semi-Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Westside, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), St Michael’s V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), An Spidéal V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Carna, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Championship Semi-Final), St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 7), Killimor V Kinvara 15:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Annaghdown 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Castlegar 15:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 5), Carnmore V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Menlough V Headford 15:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi-Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 16:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 16:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor A Championship, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (West Semi Final), Barna V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Minor A Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Semi Final), Northern Gaels V Monivea-Abbey 13:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Mon 01 Oct

Under 15A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi Final 1), Cappataggle V Kinvara 17:45, Ref: Derek Moloney

print
Sport
Intermediate Camogie Championship And Shield Semi-Finals This Weekend
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday September 26th 2018
September 26, 2018
Intermediate Camogie Championship And Shield Semi-Finals This Weekend
September 25, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin lead the way as 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All Star nominees revealed
September 25, 2018
Galway Hurlers Golf Classic Begins In Portumna This Thursday

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 26, 2018
Proposal for Galway city ring road to go before Cabinet on Tuesday
September 26, 2018
NUI Galway drops out of top 250 in World University Rankings

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline