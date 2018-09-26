Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 26 Sep
Under 15A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Castlegar V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U13 Football Division 3B, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Caltra 18:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Thu 27 Sep
U12 Hurling Group 3 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Gort V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U12 Hurling Group 5 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Dominics 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Minor B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Fri 28 Sep
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Minor A Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (North Semi Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sat 29 Sep
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Liam Mellows 15:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), St Thomas V Castlegar 15:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:30, Ref: Michael Haverty
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:00, Ref: John Keane
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final 2), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 15B Hurling Shield, Venue: Kilconieron, (Semi Final 2), Kilconieron V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 1), Gort V Killimor 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Under 15B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Semi Final 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Earls
Under 15C Hurling Cup, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Playoff 2), Micheál Breathnach V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 2), Liam Mellows V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Portumna, (Quarter Final 3), Portumna V Craughwell 17:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Cahill Cup, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Williamstown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 17:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:30, Ref: Pat McGrath
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final Replay), Oranmore-Maree V Ballinderreen 15:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor B Championship West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Killannin 11:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Minor B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 11:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Minor C Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 17:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sun 30 Sep
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Craughwell V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Loughrea V Gort 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Mullagh V Portumna 13:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Beagh 15:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1A Shield Semi-Final), Corofin V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1B Shield Semi-Final), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Div 1B Shield Semi-Final), Dunmore MacHales V Barna 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Div 1B Championship Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Moycullen V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Div 1 A Championship Semi – Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Mervue, (Div 1 A Championship Semi – Final), St. James V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Div 2 B Quarter Final), Kilconly V Micheál Breathnach 11:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clifden, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Clifden V Headford 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clonberne, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Div 2 B Shield Semi-Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Loughrea Gaelic Football 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Westside, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), St Michael’s V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), An Spidéal V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Carna, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Championship Semi-Final), St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 7), Killimor V Kinvara 15:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Annaghdown 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Castlegar 15:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 5), Carnmore V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Menlough V Headford 15:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi-Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 16:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 16:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Minor A Championship, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (West Semi Final), Barna V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Minor A Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Semi Final), Northern Gaels V Monivea-Abbey 13:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Mon 01 Oct
Under 15A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi Final 1), Cappataggle V Kinvara 17:45, Ref: Derek Moloney