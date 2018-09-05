15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 5, 2018

Time posted: 12:33 pm

Wed 05 Sep

U13 A Hurling Shield, Venue: Loughrea, (Final Replay), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 5), Gort V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 5), Carnmore V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Minor C Championship North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 1), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 6), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 6), Portumna V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Cois Fharraige V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Pat McGrath
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Thu 06 Sep

U12 Hurling Group 1 Shield, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Semi Final), Castlegar V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Cathal Mc Mahon

U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi Final 1), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Under 15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: David Corbett
Under 15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Moycullen V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 2), Castlegar V Cappataggle 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Under 15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: James Hoade
Under 15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Under 15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Ardrahan 18:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia

Under 15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Under 15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Gort 18:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Under 15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Killimor 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Four Roads Hurling Club, (Round 3), Four Roads V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Tuam 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Play Off Rd1), Craughwell V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Fri 07 Sep

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Championship Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Div 2 West Playoff), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Castlegar V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Headford 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Relegation Play-Off), Tuam Stars V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Semi Final), Claregalway V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Sat 08 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), St. James V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Claregalway V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 4), Kilconly V Killererin 17:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Moycullen V Milltown 17:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Menlough V Oranmore-Maree 16:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Williamstown V Glenamaddy 16:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V An Spidéal 16:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 16:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Craughwell V Sarsfields 17:30, Ref: John Keane

Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V St Michael’s 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Junior A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Na Piarsaigh 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior A Championship West – Group B, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg, (Semi Final), Corofin V Glinsk 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Killimor V Loughrea 17:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Kilbeacanty 16:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Thomas 16:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Sun 09 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:15, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Killannin 16:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Caherlistrane 14:30, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Caltra 16:15, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Clifden 14:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), Carna-Caiseal V Headford 13:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), Oileáin Arann V St. Gabriels 13:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Monivea, (Div 1 N Playoff), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Div 2 N Playoff), Kinvara V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Kiltormer V Kilbeacanty 15:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Killimor 15:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V Micheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Shield Final), Dunmore MacHales V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Damian Heslin

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Shield Final), Kilconly V Northern Gaels 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Junior A Championship West – Group B, Venue: Páirc an Chathanaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final Replay), Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 14:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Play Off Rd1), Kinvara V Mullagh 14:00, Ref: Shane Curley

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Mon 10 Sep

U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park (A Shield Final), Turloughmore v Gort 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi Final 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carnmore 19:45, Ref: TBC

Tue 11 Sep

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

Wed 12 Sep

Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Ger Cahill
Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Minor A Championship West – Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 5), Loughrea V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ballygar V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V St. James 18:45, Ref: Tom Nally
Minor B Championship West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V An Cheathrú Rua 18:45, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 18:45, Ref: Mark Gannon
Minor C Championship West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V An Fhairche – Clonbur 18:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 7), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 7), Killimor V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 7), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Portumna 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 7), Abbeyknockmoy V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 7), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: TBC

