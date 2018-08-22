15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
August 22, 2018

Time posted: 12:32 pm

Thu 23 Aug

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: John Keane
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Semi Final 2), Carnmore V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U13 A Hurling Shield, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Semi Final 1), Loughrea V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
U13 A Hurling Shield, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 2), Ardrahan V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Gort V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 13 C Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 19:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi final replay), Clarinbridge V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: John Keane

Fri 24 Aug

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Tony Melia
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Headford 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 19:15, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:15, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:15, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Kiltormer V St Brendan’s 19:15, Ref: Paul Quinn

Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Milltown 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Glenamaddy V St. Gabriels 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior C Championship West – Group A, Venue: South Park, (Round 2), Gaeil Na Gaillimhe V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:30, Ref: Alan Carr
Junior C Championship West – Group A, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Sat 25 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V St. James 16:45, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killannin V Barna 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Caltra V Moycullen 17:15, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Milltown V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

U12 Group 5 Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter final), Pádraig Pearses V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Menlough V Williamstown 17:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Micheál Breathnach 15:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation Play Off), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ardrahan 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 2), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Quarter Final), Beagh V Ballinderreen 16:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Portumna V Killimor 17:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Castlegar 17:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior B Championship West – Group A, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior B Championship West – Group B, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Quarter Final), Killimordaly V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Quarter Final), Menlo Emmetts V Clarinbridge 17:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter Final), Sylane V Sarsfields 17:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Sun 26 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:45, Ref: Shane Hehir
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killererin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Oughterard 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Clifden V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Headford V St. Gabriels 12:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V Oileann Arainn 13:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Meelick-Eyrecourt 15:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim Quarter Final), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 17:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 14:30, Ref: Frank Walsh

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Kilconly 15:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Kilbeacanty V Ballygar 15:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior C Championship West – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Renvyle 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Mon 27 Aug

U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh

U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final Replay), Craughwell V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Clifden 18:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 18:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Tuam 18:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 28 Aug

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U15 Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U15 Division 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Per Quarter Final Replay), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Wed 29 Aug

U12 Hurling Group 6 Cup, Venue: Ballymacward, (Semi Final 1), Pádraig Pearses V Micheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 6 Cup, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi Final 2), Ballinderreen V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 2 Cup, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final 1), Loughrea V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 2 Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final 1), Carnmore V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 2 Shield, Venue: Tynagh, (Semi Final 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 3 Cup, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi Final 1), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 3 Cup, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 2), Gort V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 3 Shield, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 4 Shield, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi Final 1), Ballinasloe V Killimor 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 4 Shield, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Semi Final 2), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 4 Cup, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 1), Ardrahan V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 4 Cup, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Portumna 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 5 Cup, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi Final 1), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling Group 5 Cup, Venue: St. Dominics, (Semi Final 2), St Dominics V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 7), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: TBC

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 00:00, Ref: TBC

print
Sport
Proposed Salthill apartment development subject of appeal
16 percent decrease in the number of licenced premises in Galway
August 22, 2018
Galway Under 14,15 and 16 Hurling Teams In Action This Weekend
August 22, 2018
Fun, Skill and Camaraderie to the fore at LGFA U17 Academy Blitz
August 22, 2018
Galway Results from the Aldi Community Games National Finals held in UL

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 22, 2018
Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway
August 22, 2018
16 percent decrease in the number of licenced premises in Galway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline