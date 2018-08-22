Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 23 Aug

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: John Keane

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Semi Final 2), Carnmore V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U13 A Hurling Shield, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Semi Final 1), Loughrea V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U13 A Hurling Shield, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 2), Ardrahan V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Gort V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 13 C Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 19:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi final replay), Clarinbridge V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: John Keane

Fri 24 Aug

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Tony Melia

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Headford 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 19:15, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:15, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:15, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Kiltormer V St Brendan’s 19:15, Ref: Paul Quinn

Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Milltown 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Glenamaddy V St. Gabriels 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior C Championship West – Group A, Venue: South Park, (Round 2), Gaeil Na Gaillimhe V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:30, Ref: Alan Carr

Junior C Championship West – Group A, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Sat 25 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V St. James 16:45, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killannin V Barna 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Caltra V Moycullen 17:15, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Milltown V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

U12 Group 5 Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter final), Pádraig Pearses V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Menlough V Williamstown 17:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Micheál Breathnach 15:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation Play Off), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ardrahan 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 2), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Quarter Final), Beagh V Ballinderreen 16:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Portumna V Killimor 17:30, Ref: Shane Curley

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Castlegar 17:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior B Championship West – Group A, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior B Championship West – Group B, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Quarter Final), Killimordaly V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Quarter Final), Menlo Emmetts V Clarinbridge 17:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter Final), Sylane V Sarsfields 17:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Sun 26 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:45, Ref: Shane Hehir

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killererin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Oughterard 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Clifden V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Headford V St. Gabriels 12:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V Oileann Arainn 13:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Meelick-Eyrecourt 15:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim Quarter Final), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 17:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 14:30, Ref: Frank Walsh

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Kilconly 15:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Kilbeacanty V Ballygar 15:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior C Championship West – Group B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Renvyle 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Mon 27 Aug

U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh

U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final Replay), Craughwell V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Clifden 18:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 18:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Tuam 18:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 28 Aug

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U15 Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U15 Division 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Per Quarter Final Replay), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Wed 29 Aug

U12 Hurling Group 6 Cup, Venue: Ballymacward, (Semi Final 1), Pádraig Pearses V Micheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 6 Cup, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi Final 2), Ballinderreen V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 2 Cup, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final 1), Loughrea V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 2 Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final 1), Carnmore V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 2 Shield, Venue: Tynagh, (Semi Final 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 3 Cup, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi Final 1), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 3 Cup, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 2), Gort V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 3 Shield, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 4 Shield, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi Final 1), Ballinasloe V Killimor 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 4 Shield, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Semi Final 2), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 4 Cup, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 1), Ardrahan V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 4 Cup, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Portumna 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 5 Cup, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi Final 1), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling Group 5 Cup, Venue: St. Dominics, (Semi Final 2), St Dominics V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 7), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: TBC

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 00:00, Ref: TBC