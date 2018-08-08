15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
August 8, 2018

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Wed 08 Aug

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Thu 09 Aug

Under 13 A1 Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Kinvara V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Under 13 C Shield, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Mullagh 19:30, Ref: John Keane

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 7), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Fri 10 Aug

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Duggan Park, (Group 2 Play-off 1), Loughrea V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Killererin 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Gerry Moore
Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Glinsk 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Menlo Emmetts 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Tuam Stadium, (League Final), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Sat 11 Aug

Under 13 B Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Ballinderreen V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Under 13 B1 Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Sun 12 Aug

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Pádraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Senior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Group 2 Play-off 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Moycullen 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 3 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal V Williamstown 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 13:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 3), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V St. James 13:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 1), Na Piarsaigh V Barna 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr Griffins/ire g V Oughterard 13:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Junior A Championship West – Group B, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Junior A Championship West – Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V St. Gabriels 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 7), Tuam V Gort 12:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V St Thomas 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 7), Rahoon-Newcastle V Mullagh 12:00, Ref: David Earls

Mon 13 Aug

Under 14 A1 Shield, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi Final 2), Ballinasloe V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (League Final), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Headford 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

Tue 14 Aug

U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St. Gabriels V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Milltown 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 9), Cortoon Shamrocks V Headford 19:00, Ref: Tony Melia
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 9), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 9), Menlough V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Wed 15 Aug

Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Sylane V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Under 13 B1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ballygar V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Gordon Duane

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Barna 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Minor A Championship West – Group B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Minor B Championship West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Minor B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Shield Final), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Gerry Moore

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday August 8th 2018
Connolly’s RED MILLS join forces with Irish EBF to Sponsor Auction Hurdle Series
August 8, 2018
1934 – Galway’s Last Win Over Dublin In The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
August 8, 2018
SEAN RUSSELL SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
August 8, 2018
Connolly’s RED MILLS join forces with Irish EBF to Sponsor Auction Hurdle Series

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 8, 2018
GALLERY: Galway milliner creates unique food inspired hats
August 8, 2018
Minister to turn first sod on €5m GMIT expansion

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline