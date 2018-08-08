Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 08 Aug

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Thu 09 Aug

Under 13 A1 Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Kinvara V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Under 13 C Shield, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Mullagh 19:30, Ref: John Keane

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 7), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Fri 10 Aug

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Duggan Park, (Group 2 Play-off 1), Loughrea V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Killererin 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Glinsk 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Menlo Emmetts 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Tuam Stadium, (League Final), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Sat 11 Aug

Under 13 B Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Ballinderreen V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Under 13 B1 Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Sun 12 Aug

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Pádraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Group 2 Play-off 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Moycullen 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 3 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal V Williamstown 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 13:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 3), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V St. James 13:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Junior Championship West – Group A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Junior Championship West – Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 1), Na Piarsaigh V Barna 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Junior A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr Griffins/ire g V Oughterard 13:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Junior A Championship West – Group B, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Junior A Championship West – Group B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V St. Gabriels 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 7), Tuam V Gort 12:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V St Thomas 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 7), Rahoon-Newcastle V Mullagh 12:00, Ref: David Earls

Mon 13 Aug

Under 14 A1 Shield, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi Final 2), Ballinasloe V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (League Final), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Headford 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

Tue 14 Aug

U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St. Gabriels V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Milltown 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 9), Cortoon Shamrocks V Headford 19:00, Ref: Tony Melia

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 9), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 9), Menlough V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Wed 15 Aug

Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Sylane V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Under 13 B1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ballygar V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Gordon Duane

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Barna 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Minor A Championship West – Group A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Minor A Championship West – Group B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Minor B Championship West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Minor B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor C Championship West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Shield Final), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Gerry Moore