Alan Murphy

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
July 18, 2018

Time posted: 12:25 pm

Wed 18 Jul

Under 13 C Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi Final 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tommy Larkins 20:00, Ref: David Earls

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:30, Ref: John Keane
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Pádraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Williamstown GAA Club, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:45, Ref: Tom Ryder

John Dunne Cup, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Semi-Final), Barna V An Cheathrú Rua 19:45, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: TBC, (League Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Menlough 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 5), Kilbeacanty V Sylane 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Final), Killannin V Micheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Thu 19 Jul

Under 13 B1 Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Semi Final 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 5), Turloughmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Fri 20 Jul

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St. James 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Gort V Ballygar 19:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 6), Moycullen V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Barna V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U13 Football Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 6), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Junior Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior A Championship North – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Pádraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Championship North – Group B, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 1), Glinsk V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Sat 21 Jul

Under 13 A1 Championship, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Semi Final 1), Castlegar V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Under 13 A1 Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 1), Gort V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Martin McGrath
Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Ahascragh, (Semi Final 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Barna, (Semi Final 1), Cois Fharraige V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Skehana, (Semi Final 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 13 B1 Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Semi Final 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly

Under 13 B1 Shield, Venue: Castledaly, (Semi Final 1), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 13 B1 Shield, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final 2), Annaghdown V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 13 C Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Semi Final 1), Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Shane Hehir

Division 2 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 7), St Michael’s V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Division 3 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 4 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Williamstown 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 6), Sylane V Menlo Emmetts 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Kilbeacanty 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 6), Ballinderreen V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 6), Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 6), Liam Mellows V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 6), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Final), Barna V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Mon 23 Jul

U12 Group 4 Cup, Venue: Kilconieron, (Playoff), Kilconieron V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Group 5 Cup, Venue: Skehana, (Playoff 1), Skehana V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: TBC

U16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Under 13 B Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi Final 1), Ballinderreen V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Under 13 B Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Semi Final 2), Pádraig Pearses V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: James Hoade

Tue 24 Jul

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 8), St Brendan’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: John Rosney
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 8), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Headford, (Round 8), Headford V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell

U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: John Donovan

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Barna, (Round 5), Barna V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon
U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheal Breathnach V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha
U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killannin V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

U15 Division 3 , Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U15 Division 3 , Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U15 Division 3 , Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Wed 25 Jul

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Karol Collins

