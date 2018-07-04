15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
July 4, 2018

Time posted: 12:23 pm

Wed 04 Jul

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 20:00, Ref: TBC

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Menlo Emmetts 19:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Thu 05 Jul

U16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

U16 B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Portumna V Pádraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: John Rosney

U16 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

U16 C Hurling Shield, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Cois Fharraige V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

John Dunne Cup – Group 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Killannin 19:45, Ref: James Molloy

Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Pat Burke

Fri 06 Jul

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Beagh 19:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 19:30, Ref: John Keane
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: David Dillon

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 5), Mullagh V Abbeyknockmoy 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 5), Gort V Pádraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 5), Portumna V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Division 1 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 1 League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 6), Milltown V St. James 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Sylane 19:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 5), Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 5), Kilbeacanty V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 5), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killannin V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U13 Football Division 2A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 00:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U13 Football Division 2A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 Football Division 2B, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonncha
U13 Football Division 2B, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) Ó Conaire
U13 Football Division 2B, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce

U13 Football Division 4, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Pádraig Pearses V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Caltra V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: TBC

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Headford 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 7), Cortoon Shamrocks V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Pádraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V St Brendan’s 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Carna-Caiseal V Barna 20:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonncha

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Micheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Renvyle, (Round 5), Renvyle V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Sat 07 Jul

Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Division 2 League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 6), Moycullen V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 3 League, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 6), Killererin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 3 League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 6), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V An Spidéal 18:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 4), Sarsfields V Skehana 16:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Gort 18:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 6), Castlegar V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 6), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 6), Cappataggle V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 6), Gort V Bearna-Na Forbacha 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 6), St Thomas V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Woodford, (Round 6), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Oran Finn
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 6), Ardrahan V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 6), Four Roads V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), Ballygar V St Dominics 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 6), Pádraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Tuam, (Round 6), Tuam V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Abbeyknockmoy 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Glinsk V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Teddy Kerin
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Williamstown 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathanaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathru Rua V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killannin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Sun 08 Jul

Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V An Cheathrú Rua 12:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 2 League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Menlough 12:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 2 League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 3 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 6), Williamstown V Kilconly 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 3 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal V Headford 18:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 4 League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 6), Glenamaddy V Renvyle 12:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Division 4 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V An Fhairche – Clonbur 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 4 League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V St. James 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 4 League, Venue: Corofin , (Round 6), Corofin V St Gabriel’s 18:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Killannin, (League Final), St Michael’s V Micheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 7), Moycullen V Na Piarsaigh 11:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 5), Oileann Arann V An Cheathrú Rua 12:30, Ref: TBC

Mon 09 Jul

Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Portumna 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Tue 10 Jul

U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St. Gabriels V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 6), Corofin V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 6), Killererin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 6), Loughrea V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathanaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 6), Oughterard V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Ciarain (Patrick) Ó Conaire
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 6), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 6), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U16 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 1 League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Tuam Stars 20:30, Ref: Shane Hehir

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: James Hoade

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tuam 19:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Wed 11 Jul

John Dunne Cup, Venue: Barnaderg, (Quarter Finals), Killererin V Claregalway 19:45, Ref: TBC
John Dunne Cup, Venue: Headford, (Quarter Finals), St. James V Headford 19:45, Ref: TBC

Cahill Cup, Venue: Clonbur, (Semi-Finals), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:45, Ref: TBC
Cahill Cup, Venue: Williamstown GAA Club, (Semi-Finals), Williamstown V St Gabriel’s 19:45, Ref: TBC

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (League Semi Final), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Teddy Kerin

Sport
