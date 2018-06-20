15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
June 20, 2018

Time posted: 12:23 pm

Wed 20 Jun
Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Corofin V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Thu 21 Jun

U16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi Final 1), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi Final 2), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 19:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

U16 A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi Final 1), Michael Cusacks V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Tom McNicholas
U16 A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Castlegar V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Martin McGrath

U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 19:45, Ref: TBC
U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Semi Final 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

U16 B Hurling Shield, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Ballygar V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Fri 22 Jun

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: James Lundon
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 4), Beagh V Craughwell 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: John Keane

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Mullagh 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Gort 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Pádraig Pearses V Portumna 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 9), Killererin V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 9), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 9), St Brendan’s V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 9), St Gabriel’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killimor 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Cahill Cup – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Williamstown 19:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Gort V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 4), Killannin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U13 Football Division 2A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U13 Football Division 2A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

U13 Football Division 2B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon
U13 Football Division 2B, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce
U13 Football Division 2B, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U13 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tony Melia

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Killererin V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathrú Rua 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 4), Renvyle V Micheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Sat 23 Jun

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 17:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 2 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), Carnmore V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: David Earls
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 5), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Gort 11:00, Ref: Jp Moore

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Portumna, (Round 5), Portumna V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 5), Kilconieron V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 5), Skehana V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: St. Dominics, (Round 5), St Dominics V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Gerry O’Connor
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Michael Finn

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 3), Menlo Emmetts V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 18:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 2), Mullagh V Gort 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Oileáin Arainn 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Sun 24 Jun

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), St. James V Claregalway 15:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Barna V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Kilconly 15:45, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Killererin 17:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 4), Carnmore V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 2), Mullagh V Beagh 12:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 14:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: James Lundon

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Portumna 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: John Rosney
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Cois Fharraige 18:00, Ref: James Hoade
Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 5), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Mon 25 Jun

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 2), Gort V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Moycullen V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Portumna 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3), Tuam V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: TBC

Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Killimor 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Micheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: TBC

Tue 26 Jun

U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U15 Division 1 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U15 Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V St. James 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U15 Division 1 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 3), Barna V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U15 Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 Division 2 North, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
U15 Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U15 Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U15 Division 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U15 Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

Wed 27 Jun

John Dunne Cup – Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chathanaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:45, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

John Dunne Cup – Group 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Killannin 19:45, Ref: James Molloy

John Dunne Cup – Group 3, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:45, Ref: Gerry Moore
John Dunne Cup – Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 19:45, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

John Dunne Cup – Group 4, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Annaghdown 19:45, Ref: Tom Ryder
John Dunne Cup – Group 4, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

John Dunne Cup – Group 5, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Killererin 19:45, Ref: Sean Lyons
John Dunne Cup – Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:45, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

John Dunne Cup – Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Milltown 19:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Cahill Cup – Group 2, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 19:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Cheathrú Rua 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

