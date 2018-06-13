15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:23 pm

Wed 13 Jun

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Thu 14 Jun

Division 1 League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 20:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Fri 15 Jun

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 6), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V St. James 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Barna V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell V Headford 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 6), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden / Renvyle V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 8), Caltra V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Rosney
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown, (Round 8), Milltown V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 8), Northern Gaels V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Craughwell V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Derek Moloney

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 07:45, Ref: Aidan Hanley

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Milltown, (Round 6), Milltown V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Glenamaddy V Corofin 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Clifden 20:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 4), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Killannin 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Sat 16 Jun

Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mór, (Round 5), Oileáin Arainn V Williamstown 13:00, Ref: TBC

Division 4 League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V St Gabriel’s 18:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Skehana V Ardrahan 18:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 2), Ballygar V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 4), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 4), Sylane V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 4), Gort V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 4), Rahoon-Newcastle V Bearna-Na Forbacha 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Woodford, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Killimor 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Four Roads V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), Ballygar V Skehana 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Dominics 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 18:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Cappataggle 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kiltormer 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Kilbeacanty V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 3), Menlo Emmetts V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Liam Mellows 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Sun 17 Jun

Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Beagh 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Michael Haverty
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Sylane 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Kilbeacanty V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Kiltormer V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: James Hoade

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Turloughmore 12:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3), Tuam V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Mon 18 Jun

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 13 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V Gort 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 13 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney

Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly

Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 13 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Katie Kilbane
Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: John Rosney
Under 13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: David Earls

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Loughrea Gaelic Football 07:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 19 Jun

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Shane Kelly
U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Headford 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 7), Corofin V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V Headford 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 7), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Tony Melia

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Headford 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 7), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:45, Ref: John Devlin
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:45, Ref: Shane Kelly

