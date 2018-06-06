15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
June 6, 2018

Time posted: 12:23 pm

Wed 06 Jun

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Brendan’s 07:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea Gaelic Football 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

 

Thu 07 Jun

John Dunne Cup – Group 2, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 2), Killannin V Barna 19:45, Ref: Tom Nally

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Murt Cualin

 

Fri 08 Jun

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Barna 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 2 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Micheal Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 3 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Gearoid O’Conamha

Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V St Brendan’s 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Williamstown, (Round 6), Williamstown V Killererin 20:00, Ref: John Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 6), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Carna-Caiseal, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathru Rua 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O’Curraoin (coilím)

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Fhairche – Clonbur 20:00, Ref: Padraig MacDonncha
Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 4), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Killannin 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

 

Sat 09 Jun

Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Carna-Caiseal 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 3 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 4 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Clifden 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 6), Glinsk V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Caltra 19:30, Ref: Gerry Moore
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 6), Padraig Pearses V Menlough 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 6), Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Oileáin Arainn 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Clifden 16:00, Ref: Alan Carr

 

Sun 10 Jun

Division 1 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Milltown 14:00, Ref: James Molloy
Division 1 League, Venue: Pairc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathru Rua V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 2 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caherlistrane 14:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 5), Oileáin Arainn V Williamstown 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Killererin 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Skehana V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Craughwell V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 2), Ballygar V Micheal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:30, Ref: James Hoade

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Sylane 12:30, Ref: John Keane
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Menlo Emmetts 15:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Kilbeacanty 18:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V An Spidéal 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehasna-Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Dunmore MacHales 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: TBC
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheal Breathnach V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally

 

Tue 12 Jun

John Dunne Cup – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:45, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Headford 18:45, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Headford 07:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 07:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley
U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell V Padraig Pearses 07:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 07:00, Ref: David Staunton

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Headford 19:45, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 07:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Kinvara 07:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Craughwell 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 5), Killererin V Kilconly 07:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 07:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 5), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Micheal Breathnach 07:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killannin V St Michael’s 07:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V An Spidéal 07:00, Ref: TBC

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 20:00, Ref: TBC

print
Sport
Thursday Evening – Live from the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Corporate BBQ Evening
June 6, 2018
HECTIC WEEKEND IN PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND ALL-IRELAND QUALIFIERS
June 6, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Update
June 6, 2018
Power surges into contention on the Bridgestone Order of Merit

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 6, 2018
City meeting to discuss separation of church and state
June 6, 2018
Community in shock after man dies in Portumna swimming tragedy

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline