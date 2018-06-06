Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 06 Jun

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Brendan’s 07:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea Gaelic Football 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Thu 07 Jun

John Dunne Cup – Group 2, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 2), Killannin V Barna 19:45, Ref: Tom Nally

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Murt Cualin

Fri 08 Jun

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Barna 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 2 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Micheal Breathnach 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 2 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 3 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Gearoid O’Conamha

Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V St Brendan’s 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Williamstown, (Round 6), Williamstown V Killererin 20:00, Ref: John Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 6), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Carna-Caiseal, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathru Rua 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O’Curraoin (coilím)

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Fhairche – Clonbur 20:00, Ref: Padraig MacDonncha

Car Parts Warehouse Division 8 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 4), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Killannin 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Sat 09 Jun

Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Carna-Caiseal 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 3 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 4 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Clifden 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 6), Glinsk V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Caltra 19:30, Ref: Gerry Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 6), Padraig Pearses V Menlough 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 6), Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Oileáin Arainn 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Clifden 16:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Sun 10 Jun

Division 1 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Milltown 14:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 1 League, Venue: Pairc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathru Rua V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 2 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caherlistrane 14:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 5), Oileáin Arainn V Williamstown 13:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Killererin 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Skehana V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Craughwell V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 2), Ballygar V Micheal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:30, Ref: James Hoade

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Sylane 12:30, Ref: John Keane

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Menlo Emmetts 15:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Kilbeacanty 18:00, Ref: Shane Curley

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V An Spidéal 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehasna-Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Dunmore MacHales 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: TBC

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheal Breathnach V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Tue 12 Jun

John Dunne Cup – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:45, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Headford 18:45, Ref: Martin Collins

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Headford 07:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 07:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell V Padraig Pearses 07:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 07:00, Ref: David Staunton

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:45, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Headford 19:45, Ref: Martin Collins

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Kinvara 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Craughwell 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 5), Killererin V Kilconly 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 5), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Micheal Breathnach 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killannin V St Michael’s 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V An Spidéal 07:00, Ref: TBC

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 20:00, Ref: TBC