Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 30 May

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Thu 31 May

Under 14 A1 Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 14 C Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Derek Moloney

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC

John Dunne Cup – Group 5, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Craughwell 07:15, Ref: Tom Browne

Fri 01 Jun

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

U13 Football Division 4, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: David Staunton

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Pat McGrath

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Headford 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 5), Killererin V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8B League (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea Gaelic Football 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Sat 02 Jun

Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Micheal Breathnach V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Division 3 League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

John Dunne Cup – Group 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8A League (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Sun 03 Jun

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2), Skehana V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Craughwell V Ardrahan 12:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Bearna-Na Forbacha V St Thomas 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:30, Ref: Brian Keon

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 10:30, Ref: Hubert McDonagh

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Tuam Stars 10:30, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Caherlistrane 10:30, Ref: John Donovan

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Headford 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4), Corofin V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Tony Melia

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 11:30, Ref: Hubert McDonagh

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Tuam Stars 11:30, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Caherlistrane 11:30, Ref: John Donovan

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 10:30, Ref: Brendan Crowe

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Barna 10:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 11:30, Ref: Brendan Crowe

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Barna 11:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 4), Renvyle V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Fhairche – Clonbur 11:00, Ref: Stephen Joyce

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V St. Gabriels 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 2), Mullagh V Beagh 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 4, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Mon 04 Jun

John Dunne Cup – Group 1, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

John Dunne Cup – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 17:00, Ref: Tom Nally

John Dunne Cup – Group 3, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V St. James 17:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

John Dunne Cup – Group 3, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

John Dunne Cup – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Cortoon Shamrocks 17:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

John Dunne Cup – Group 4, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Caherlistrane 17:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

John Dunne Cup – Group 5, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:00, Ref: Tony Keating

John Dunne Cup – Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 17:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Cahill Cup – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 17:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

Cahill Cup – Group 2, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V An Fhairche – Clonbur 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 1), Menlo Emmetts V Loughrea 16:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Liam Mellows 16:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Turloughmore 16:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 16:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 14:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Tue 05 Jun

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Shane Kelly

U12 Football Group 1, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Martin Gavin

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 07:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: St Kerrill’s Park, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V St Michael’s 07:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Claregalway 07:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 Football Group 10, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 5), Corofin V Craughwell 07:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Shane Kelly

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 19:45, Ref: Martin Gavin

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Alan Carr

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Alan Carr

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Loughrea Gaelic Football 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Claregalway 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Northern Gaels 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Killererin 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Killannin 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V Micheal Breathnach 07:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 07:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V An Fhairche – Clonbur 07:00, Ref: Mairtin O’Mainin

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V Renvyle 07:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 07:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St. Gabriels V Menlough 07:00, Ref: Anthony Curley

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Brendan’s 07:00, Ref: John Rosney